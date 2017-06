First Load

FIRST LOAD…John Lippencott and Zak Maddux of Lippencott Farms of Cheyenne delivered the first load of wheat to CGB Interprises of Shattuck Wednesday, June 6. Lippencott (left) and Maddux (right) are pictured with CGB employee Alan Bilyeu. The load had a test weight of 63.7 and an 11.8 moisture content. The wheat was cut 5 miles east of Cheyenne. (Photo by Cindy Bentley, Northwest Oklahoman)