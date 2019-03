(ODOT) — The state‚Äôs first Diverging Diamond Interchange will be constructed at I-40 and SH-6 in Elk City thanks to approval of a $28.6 million contract by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission at the March 4, 2019 meeting. As shown in the picture, the new DDI will include bridge aesthetics funded in partnership with the City of Elk City.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us