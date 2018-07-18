First Baptist Church of Cheyenne will be hosting a Community Impact Week July 18 through the 22nd. Each day we will have a special event as well as door-to-door community evangelism. All events will be free for everyone. On Wednesday, July 18 the city pool will be open for all students going into the 7th through 12th grades from 6 to 8 pm. Thursday we will be having a kids’ game night at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Family Center Gym. Games, popcorn and lemonade will be served. Everyone is welcome to attend.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us