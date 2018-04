Fires Nearing Total Containment

There were no new fires to report on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 according to the Oklahoma Forestry Service.

The Rhea Fire in Dewey County has burned approximately 286,742 acres and is 87% contained. The 34 Complex Fire in Woodward County has burned 62,481 acres and is 98% contained. The Shaw Fire in Roger Mills County burned 7,257 acres and is 100% contained.