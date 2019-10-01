Pictured, left to right: Front Row: Cade Jenlink, Timberlake, Northwest Area Vice President,

Ty Goss – President, Emily Kennedy – Edmond, State Secretary, Back Row: Brian

Dowdle, Ag Ed Instructor, Kenna Silas – Secretary, Karlee Danielson – Vice President, Peyton

Goodall – Reporter, Shaylynn Hahn – Sentinel; Not pictured: Casen Kauk – Treasurer.

Officers of the Leedey FFA chapter participated in the 2019 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference Sep. 24 at the Enid Event Center in Enid, Oklahoma.

The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference based on the theme, “What’s Next.”Elected officers from each of the 62 high school FFA chapters in the northwest area attended leadership training that challenged them to stop reacting to problems as they occur and start anticipating problems before they happen.