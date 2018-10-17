Oklahoma Farm Bureau Foundation donated $500 to each of the following Volunteer Fire Departments in Roger Mills County. L-R: RMC Farm Bureau County President, Monte Tucker; Tim Bryan, Sweetwater FD; Evan Calvert, Cheyenne FD; Randy Malson, Crawford FD; Rusty Miller, Berlin, FD; Greg Barker, Reydon FD; Nelda Tucker, OK Farm Bureau Foundation; Dusty Bailey, Strong City FD and Carl Billey, RMC Emergency Management and Safety Director. Not pictured Cole Ivey, Hammon FD. (Photo provided)
