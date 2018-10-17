Oklahoma Farm Bureau Foundation donated $500 to each of the following Volunteer Fire Departments in Roger Mills County. L-R: RMC Farm Bureau County President, Monte Tucker; Tim Bryan, Sweetwater FD; Evan Calvert, Cheyenne FD; Randy Malson, Crawford FD; Rusty Miller, Berlin, FD; Greg Barker, Reydon FD; Nelda Tucker, OK Farm Bureau Foundation; Dusty Bailey, Strong City FD and Carl Billey, RMC Emergency Management and Safety Director. Not pictured Cole Ivey, Hammon FD. (Photo provided)

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us