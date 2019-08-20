Join us for a family weekend that will be fun and engaging for all ages. Kolby King shares life truths in a fast-paced way often featuring ventriloquism, illusions, drama, fire-eating, humorous illustrations, balloon animals, high-energy songs, stunts with 6-foot balloons and more. You can learn more about his ministry at www.threethirtyministries. org.

