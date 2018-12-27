ENTERTAINING…Harpist Ashley Tracy, Granddaughter of Dale and Judy Tracy, performed at Kiwanis/ Senior Citizens this past week. Ashley, who has been playing for eleven years, performed a selection of Christmas tunes to the delight of the audience. Ashley is a Senior at Cheyenne High School. Photo by Pat VerSteeg

