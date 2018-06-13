Elk City Wounded Warrior competes in Department of Defense Games

By: Lt. Cmdr. Jenn Womble, Commander Navy Installations Command COLORADO, SPRINGS, Colo. –Retired U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Chance Field, a 2004 graduate of Elk City High School, Oklahoma who currently resides in Amarillo, Texas will join more than 250 seriously wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans at the 2018 Department of Defense (DOD) Warrior Games June 1 – 9 at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Field will be competing against athletes from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.
