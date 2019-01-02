Durham Baptist Church is proud to welcome our new pastor, Brian Chapman, his wife Kimberly, and son Kade. Brian graduated from Sayre high School in 1992 and received a batchelors degree from SWOSU at Sayre and Weatherford in 1996.
About The Author
Related Posts
Low-Interest Loans Available for Agricultural Producers in Oklahoma Impacted by Natural Disasters
June 13, 2018
Leedey Announces 2016 Honor Graduates
May 24, 2016
Cassie Drake Announces Candidacy for County Treasurer
April 4, 2018
Times Were Hard After the Depression of the 30’s
October 25, 2017
Recent Comments