image


 Brian, Kimberly & Kade Chapman

Durham Baptist Church is proud to welcome our new pastor, Brian Chapman, his wife Kimberly, and son Kade. Brian graduated from Sayre high School in 1992 and received a batchelors degree from SWOSU at Sayre and Weatherford in 1996.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us