Dennis Dugger, candidate for House District #55, attended the Roger Mills Chamber of Commerce meeting this past week to meet with chamber members and was asked to say a few words about why he was running for the seat. “I was fed up with how partisan our state government has become. So many issues are decided along party lines and not based on the merits of the bill.
About The Author
Related Posts
Special Pioneer Day Thanks to the Land Owners
September 12, 2018
Welcome
August 9, 2017
Leedey Bison Headed to State Baseball Tournament
May 3, 2017
Recent Comments