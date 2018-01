Drug Court has Successful Year

Sayre, OK, December 26, 2017: Beckham/Roger Mills County Drug Court has led the charge in Western Oklahoma of not only helping participants in the program find sobriety and change their lives, but in positively impacting the community through incredible outreach programs. Under the supervision and lead of Judge Michelle Kirby- Roper, Beckham/Roger Mills County Drug Court has had a very successful year.