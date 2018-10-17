Don’t miss the Cheyenne Roger Mills Chamber of Commerce Talent Show this Saturday, October 20th! Join us for great fun and entertainment. The show will be held on the east side of Cheyenne Drug. Bring your own chair and relax while enjoying the show. The show begins at 6:00 p.m.
