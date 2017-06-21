Dr. Sonja Langley Speaks at Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’

By Pat VerSteeg — The program this past week at Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’ was the new physician in town, Dr. Sonja Langley. The program was arranged by Kiwanian Jere Wells. Dr. Langley began by telling how she discovered Cheyenne. “While in my residency I was approached by a medical recruiter who asked me what kind of community that I was interested in. I said, I think I would like a small town kind of like Mayberry. A place you get to know your patients and have time to spend with them. And back in September, when I came to interview, I realized that Cheyenne was the kind of community I was looking.”