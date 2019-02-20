Dixie Boyce-Smith, a member of the Cheyenne FFA chapter, is a candidate for state FFA office. Running for the office of southwest area vice president, Boyce-Smith faces the opportunity of serving more than 27,000 Oklahoma FFA members.

State FFA officers travel across the state and nation to provide leadership and personal development training for FFA members. They also make decisions about organizational policy.

“Serving as a state officer is one of the greatest honors in FFA,” said Trevor Lucas, state FFA executive secretary. “Officers play an extremely important role within our state association and are expected to set the example both in and out of the jacket for all of Oklahoma FFA members.”

A nominating committee interviewed 53 candidates on February 9 and 10, and narrowed the field of candidates to three for each of the seven offices up for election. The eighth race is for state president, whose candidates have served as officers since May 2018. Two delegates from each of Oklahoma’s 370 official FFA chapters will cast the deciding votes during the upcoming convention. The new officers will be introduced during the final convention session Wednesday, May 1, in the Cox Convention Center Arena in Oklahoma City.

FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education Division of the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education system. The Oklahoma FFA Association is the fourth-largest state association in the nation with more than 27,000 members. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.