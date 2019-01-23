By Pat VerSteeg — Newly sworn District Judge, Jill Weedon, spoke to Kiwanis/Senior Citizens this past week. She is a 19 year veteran of the bench and took the oath of Office on January 14th from Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice James Winchester. She replaces District Judge Doug Haught who retired on December 31st, 2018. She is graduate of the OU Law School and her honors include being named CASA Judge of the Year by the Oklahoma CASA Association, and was named by the Oklahoma Bar Association( OBA) as Oklahoma Judge of the Year for Judicial Excellence.
