Angela Marsee was sworn in on Monday, January 7, at the United States District Court for the Western District in OKC for her second term as District Attorney for District 2 which includes Beckham, Ellis, Custer, Roger Mills, and Washita counties. Marsee was re-elected after running unopposed. Within the District, Marsee has remained active in the courtroom, personally handling multiple jury trials, other criminal matters, and legal issues, pertaining to county government.

