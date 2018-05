District Attorney Marsee Speaks to Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’

By Pat VerSteeg — District Attorney Angela Marsee spoke to Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’ this past week about what’s happening at the District Attorney’s Office. Marsee was elected 4 years ago as District Attorney in District #2, comprised of Custer, Beckham, Washita, Ellis and Roger Mills Counties. Recently Marsee was re-elected without opposition for another 4-year term.