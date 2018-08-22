First Baptist Church Cheyenne is starting a Disaster Rapid Response Team. The Church has purchased the trailer and will begin volunteer training soon. They are in need of a truck to pull the heavy trailer and transport volunteers. If you know of a vehicle that could be donated, to be used for response to natural disasters, please call 580-497-3456. They are looking for a heavy duty, 4×4 crew cab pickup.

