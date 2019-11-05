FUN RAISER,,,Marveda Parman & Denise Parman auction off items at the Dempsey Social. (Photo provided)

Saturday, November 2, 2019, was a fun night making money for Dempsey. Everyone was visiting and having a great time. Emcee Denise Parman had a challenge calming the crowd down to start the festivities. Newcomers this month were Gary and Sherra Beth Rollins, Jacqueline Greenbaum and Mike Locatelli. Happy Birthday was sung to Sy Churchill and Mike Locatelli. There were not any anniversaries to celebrate. The Pledge of Allegiance was said and the prayer was given.

A delightful meal of turkey, dressing, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, cream corn, broccoli salad, cranberry salad, green bean casserole, deviled eggs, and rolls were served to those present. The dessert bar included angel food cake, chocolate chip cookies, vanilla ice cream, pull-apart cinnamon bread, cheesecake and pecan pie. The meal was so good, that there wasn’t a noise in the building during a portion of the meal.