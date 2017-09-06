Dempsey Celebrates Clara’s 100th Birthday!

By Pat VerSteeg — It was a very special night at the Dempsey School House last Saturday evening. The grass parking lot of the old school was filling up early and it was clear that it was going to be a full house. Clara Davis, long time Dempsey entertainment director, pianist, and news reporter of the Dempsey Social was turning 100!

Emcee Denise Parman began the evening to a packed house of 108 celebrants by recognizing the first timers, and September birthdays. First timers were: Janice and Lucky Chinn, Nelda and Kenneth Douglas, Rhea King Douglas, Jane and Bill Crockett, Lynn and Bob Hartsell, Bill Smithey, Macy Saunders, Charlene Goodson, Chris and Mary Saunders, John Saunders, Daris Saunders, Kimber and Walker Saunders, Bob and Barbara Counts, Retha Rolus, Jesse and Angelyn Reichert, Lois Reichert, Audrie Stewart Clark and son, Connor Clark, Amanda Stewart DeMoss, son and daughter, Jon and Evelyn DeMoss, David Stewart, Steven Stewart and Jenny, Tim and Amanda Blair, Bob and Anne Calvert, David Reimer, and Benny and Crystal Lockler. September birthdays were: Clara Davis, Pat VerSteeg, Stan Davis and George Reimer. The birthdays were honored with a rousing “Happy Birthday” accompanied by Loretta Whitfield on the piano. Denise led all in the Flag Salute, and Pastor Bill Smithey offered a prayer for the evening and the meal. The program began with niece Lynn Hartsell and husband Bob reading a poem entitled “Celebrating 100 years” written specially for and about Clara and Lester Davis and the Bar Z Ranch. Nephew Kenneth Douglas then read “The Serenity Prayer.” Featured entertainment included nationally acclaimed musician and cowboy poet, Chuck Milner; the Sweetwater Baptist Church mixed quartet with Corey Johnson, Greg Henson, David Reimer and Rollinda Saunders; and longtime Dempsey favorite, Billy and Loretta Whitfield.

Chuck Milner sang old favorites such as: “Home on the Range”, “Back in the Saddle”, “Good-Bye Old Paint”, and “The Night Herders Lament”.

The Sweetwater Mixed Quartet performed: “Standing on the Rock, “A Little Talk with Jesus”, and “What A Day That Will Be”. Billy and Loretta Whitfield performed amazing instrumentals which included: “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” “Bound For The Kingdom,” “Unclouded Day”, “Love Me Tender,” “Kentucky Waltz” and brought the house down with the “Orange Blossom Special.”

Somehow amid all of the other activities the patrons managed to find time to go through the line and fill their platters with pulled pork sandwiches, assorted salads, desserts galore and of course birthday cake and ice cream, courtesy of Clara’s family.

A special Happy Birthday was sung to Clara, then Clara’s nieces, nephews, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren presented Clara with a special award and the great-great grandchildren presented her with a bouquet of red roses. In addition to the first-timers, others attending were: Leon Davis, Larry and Pauline Pennington, Bill and Loretta Whitfield, Kent and Faye Cartrite, Clara Davis, Stan Davis, Laveda Cannon, Denise and Randy Parman, Marveda Parman, Dennis McCoy, Jewel Dean McCoy, Howard and Sheila Kidd, Rollinda Saunders, Linda Shreve, Jack and Jo Brown, Roy and Carla Harris, Jimmy Henning, Betty Henning, Benny Rothenberger, Pat and Suzann VerSteeg, Bill and Elaine Olson, Virginia Reid, Lavell Mackey, Sy and Neva Churchill, Donna Porter, Evelyn Porter, Josh, Vicky, Lily, Tate and Lani Barfield, Jack and Lynda Davis, George and Joannie Reimer, Helen Smith, Kevin Mohr, Laverne Tucker, Dwayne and Bobbie Sue Baker, J.G. Bachmann, Bobby McGuire, Mike and Elaine McGuire, Rona Stewart, Frankie Cockrell, Greg and Jan Henson, Joan and Butch Hagerman, Nadia Martin, Dennis and Janice Martin, Alvin Higgins, Cory Johnson, James Calvert, Donalita LeGrand, Sue Pearson, Rick Locatelli and Janice Thompson.

A big thanks to all who came to enjoy this special occasion, those that brought a side dish, and a special thanks to Laveda Cannon and Jo Brown who cooked up 24 pounds of delicious pulled pork!