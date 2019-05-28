Eleven members of Washita Chapter DAR met Wednesday May 22, 2019 at the Masonic Cemetery in Custer City, OK to rededicate a DAR grave marker belonging to early chapter member Lura Pierce Hollar. Chapter regent Nancy Lisle and chaplain Rose Millspaugh led the graveside ritual. A wreath made by member Pam Thompson of Sayre was placed by the grave.
