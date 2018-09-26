The Leedey students in Ms. McFall’s 2nd grade class were presented their own American Flags with stands by the Woodward Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter. Roberta Chance the Woodward DAR Chapter Regent spoke with the students about “ways to respect the American Flag”, “the proper way to salute the American Flag”, “the proper way to salute the Oklahoma State Flag” and “proper behavior during the National Anthem”.

