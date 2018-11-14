National Society Daughters of the American Revolution program, DAR GOOD CITIZENS AWARD, encourages and rewards the qualities of good citizenship, among high school seniors: dependability (which includes truthfulness, loyalty, and punctuality), service (cooperation, courtesy, and consideration of others); leadership (which includes personality, self-control, and ability to assume responsibility); and patriotism ( which includes unselfish interest in family, school, community and nation) to an outstanding degree. The program is open to members of the senior class attending public or private secondary schools in good standing with the State Board of Education.

