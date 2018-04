Cub Scout Pack

Cub Scout Pack 108 would like to thank Air Evac Lifeteam and the Roger Mills EMS for attending our pack meeting to teach us first aid and CPR. Pictured, Front row L-R: Marty Thionnet, Vickey Manning, Dennis Floyd, Landon Beavin, Drew Burks, Angel Boyd and Sabrina Thomas; Second row: Mason Martinez, Brantley Marshall, Creed Thomas; Third row: Teagan Beavin, Aden Marshall; Back row: Maddox Mickey.