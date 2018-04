County Officers Seeking Re-Election

Sarah Batterton County Assessor It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Roger Mills County as your County Assessor; therefore, I announce that I am seeking re-election for the upcoming term. Sincerely, Sarah Batterton

Jim Barber District #3 I, Jim Barber, will seek re-election to the office of Commissioner, District 3 of Roger Mills County. Thank you for your support.