ROOK PROJECT…Pictured, left to right, Sanjay Agrawal, Windle Turley, Susie

Thurmond, Matt Mooney, Cassie McGlothlin, James Adams, Kathy Sadler, Sue

Moore, Tracy Smith & Scott Martin.

After 80 years, one of Dallas’ largest architectural firms has returned to a little town in western Oklahoma to help restore one of the firm’s earliest projects.

Two architects and a structural engineer from Corgan visited the Rook Theater in Cheyenne, Oklahoma this week to join in the project to restore what was one of the first movie theaters designed by famed architect Jack Corgan.

Following the opening of his architectural firm in Dallas, Texas in 1938, Corgan went on to design hundreds of movie theaters. The Rook Theater in Cheyenne may have been the first movie theater for what would become a national architectural firm that today, generally designs airport terminals, fine art centers, and large office buildings.