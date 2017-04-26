Cool Weather, Great Crowds, Lots of Activities and Fun at the Old Settlers Reunion

The 2017 Cheyenne & Arapaho Old Settlers Reunion kicked off on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 with a Talent Show held in the Cheyenne Auditorium. The Talent Show was hosted by Cheyenne Principal Mrs. Whitney Moore and members of the Principal’s Leadership Council. Winners in the 18 and under division were 1st place Riley Jester & Clayton Bailey; 2nd place Tack Hammer & Gage Smeltzer and 3rd place a tie between Callie Lester and Cheyenne Junior High Choir. In the over 18 division Denise Parman won first place, followed by Penny Boyd and third place was given to Rebecca Leonard and Paula C. Isch. The People’s Choice Award went to Denise Parman.On Wednesday, many enjoyed the Gospel Sing held at the Cheyenne School Auditorium. On Thursday, the Style Show and Whiskers Contest were also held at the school. There were nine entries in the Whiskers Contest with Ti Barber receiving the Best Overall Beard honors. Other winners were: Ryan Nalley, Scruffiest Beard; Randy Carter, Most Unique (red, white & blue beard) and Donnie Walker won Best Moustache.

Participating in the Old Settlers Style Show were Linda Maddux, Ashton Cockrell, Nancy Hay, Pioneer Museum, Eden, Evie & Lawson Atha, John Smith, Neva Pyatt, Jaime Griffith, Gweneth Rampon, Marcy Griffith, Grady Griffith, Erin Hickey, Maxelene Coker, Gigi Johnson Shelly, Brooklynn Lovett, Emma Hickey, Daphne & Isla Nalley, Jera Moler, Landry Hise, Judy Wells, Jymay McLeod, Anzlie Lindberg, Andrea Maddux, Dusti Kirk, Ra-Kayah Davis and the Spring Creek Regulators. Style Show chairman, Jymay McLeod would like to thank Cheryl Burrows, Jeff Wood, Gary Lucas, Carol Mapel, Spring Creek Regulators, Marveda Parman, Linda Maddux, Judy Tracy and La- Faye Hohbein for all their help. Cheyenne Post Office had a special cancellation the week of Old Settlers reunion. Denise Parman Postmaster and Angela Carter PTF Clerk would like to thank all that came by and got “stamped”. They had over 60 in person, as well as requests by mail. At press time the number was 55 and still coming in, some as far off as Australia, Spain and state side.

A thunderstorm moved through early Friday morning dumping an inch of rain but that didn’t delay any activities as Troop J had their historic tent city set up with hourly programs and a cannon was shot off every hour. The old gym was full of vendors displaying their goods and several food vendors were set up around town. Seventy-one quilts were on display at the Quilt Show held in the Baptist Family Center, the Carnival opened, the Spring Creek Regulators were in town and approximately 800 were served at the free meal hosted by Dobson Telephone Company. The PRCA Rodeo and Dance closed out the evening.

The sun was shining and we had a brisk wind out of the north as the runners and bike riders started their races early Saturday morning. Troop J held a historic cavalry flag raising at 9:00 at the flagpole located near the Veterans Memorial. As people began filling the streets, the runners began to make their way in and the Spring Creek Regulators had a shoot-out downtown. The Parade began at 10am with 104 entries followed by the Free barbeque at the Ag Pavilion where approximately 1,500 enjoyed a wonderful lunch sponsored by Security State Bank. The afternoon was full of activities as the PRCA Rodeo kicked off at 2:00. There were many class reunions, the alumni basketball game and the alumni banquet. Voted the best hand-quilted quilt in the Cheyenne Old Settlers 2017 Quilt Show was this Civil War Era appliqued and hand quilted quilt. The quilt is owned by Carol Bogle of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, and Laurie Bogle of Cheyenne, OK, and will be passed to Krishell Boerngen, Cheyenne, OK. The machine-quilted winner and People’s Choice Award went to Pat Jones of Elk City.

Western Standard of Cheyenne played at the Old Settlers Dance and Tyler Wilhelm & Few Dollars More along with J.W. Lane & County Road X played at the Rodeo Dance.

There were 660 guests who signed the Registration book but it has been estimated that close to 3,000 were in town for the Reunion. The oldest person to register was Manuel Hensley, 99 of Strong City, OK. The youngest person to register was 1 month old Jentry Herren, daughter of Jamey & Judith Herren of Reydon, OK. Kateeiu Astridt Dietmer traveled the farthest from Frankfurt, Germany, a total of 10,160 miles.

Another great Old Settlers Reunion was enjoyed by many and pictures and stories were shared all over social media. Great job Cheyenne!