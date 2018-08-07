COOKIN’ UP A STORM: As in past years, Cheyenne Masons are expecting a big crowd at the WOODROWE BARBER ANNUAL FISH & CALF FRY on Saturday, August 11th, at 6pm, at the Cheyenne Ag Pavilion. Come out and join in the fun. All you can eat tickets are $10.00 and may be purchased at the door. Kids 12 and under eat free!

