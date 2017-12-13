Community Christmas Baskets

GIVING BACK…The Cheyenne Sorosis Club coordinated another successful Community Christmas Basket project. With the help of Roger Mills County employees of District 1 and 3, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Roger Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Public Schools, Cheyenne First Baptist Church and many volunteers they packed and delivered 54 Baskets, 8 spousal trays and 24 trays to nursing homes. Pictured are Sorosis Club members, l-r: Glenda Kirk, Judy Hammond, Carolyn Ford, Sue Pearson, Jan Bailey, Leigh Ann King, Sydney Stover, Pat Allen, Karen Barber, Coleen Scroggins and front Mary Costea.