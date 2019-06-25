The Cheyenne Community Choir would like to invite you to join them on Sunday, June 30th, for a special night of patriotic music in celebration of our nation’s independence at the Sixth Annual Patriotic Musical Celebration. The festivities will begin at 6:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Cheyenne. The night will include both familiar tunes and new songs of patriotism.

