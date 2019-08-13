By Hinton Museum Curator, Art Peters Not all artifacts found along the California Road Wagon Trail have an outstanding story to go with them, but that doesn’t make them any less authentic or interesting. From saddle buckles and broken chain links to boot nails, bullet shells, wagon brackets, tools, castiron pot shards and eating utensils, the most impressive item one would likely find along the wagon trail would be a gun.
About The Author
Related Posts
Hammon Students Win at Timed WARP at SWOSU
March 20, 2019
Chuck Milner Entertains Dempsey
June 6, 2017
Recent Comments