By Hinton Museum Curator, Art Peters Not all artifacts found along the California Road Wagon Trail have an outstanding story to go with them, but that doesn’t make them any less authentic or interesting. From saddle buckles and broken chain links to boot nails, bullet shells, wagon brackets, tools, castiron pot shards and eating utensils, the most impressive item one would likely find along the wagon trail would be a gun.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us