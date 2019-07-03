ACADEMICS…Leland Melvin (left), a former Space Shuttle astronaut and the keynote speaker for the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Banquet, congratulates Quincy Collins, an Academic All- Stater from LEEDEY, prior to a foundation’s awards ceremony, held recently in Tulsa. Collins, a 2019 graduate of Leedey High School, was among 100 outstanding seniors from Oklahoma public schools who were honored by the foundation as Academic All-Staters. Reid received an Academic All-State scholarship sponsored by Leedey citizens.

