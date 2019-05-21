IN HONOR…The Cheyenne Class of 1969 presented a plaque in memory of Dale Cockrell’s service as Teacher/Principal at this year’s alumni banquet. Mr. Trammell displayed the plaque to the Cheyenne Student body at this year’s high school awards assembly. Along with Mr. Trammell is Dale’s nephews Timmy Cockrell and Jerry Cockrell. Mr. Cockrell taught from 1956 through 1981. He was remembered as a class sponsor, teacher, coach, and Principal. Mr. Trammell’s class of 1981 was the last graduating class Mr. Cockrell taught. (Photo provided)

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us