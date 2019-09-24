CIRCUS…Skeeter the Clown entertains Cheyenne Elementary students last week.

Pictured demonstrating their balancing skills are Kiyrah Vega and Reece Reno.

The circus is coming to town! Get ready to be thrilled by lions, tigers, clowns, acrobats, high wire acts, dog acts, horse acts and much more.

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will be at the Cheyenne City Park on Friday, September 27th. Two shows will be held at 5:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are $7.00 for children and seniors 65 and over. Adult tickets are $12.00. Children under 2 get in free. Thursday, Sept 26th will be the last day you can purchase advance tickets. Advance tickets will not be available on the day of the show. Tickets at the door will be $8.00 for kids and $15.00 for adults. Senior citizens over 65 are $7.00 for advance tickets and $8.00 at the door. Children under 2 get in free.