Chuck Milner Entertains Dempsey

Tables had blue and white table covers and Denise Parman had decorated with flowers in vases for Saturday, June 03, 2017 at the Dempsey Social. There were no birthdays or First Timers, but Nadia Martin played the piano as we sang Happy Anniversary to Carla and Roy Harris (43 years) and Georgia and Claude Sadler (67 years).