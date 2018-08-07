By Pat VerSteeg — A good crowd turned out last Saturday at the old Dempsey School house for its monthly social. Emcee Roy Lee Harris welcomed everyone, especially the first timers. First timers recognized were: Jordon Chappell, Mareen Hallmark, Barbara Thompson, Sarah Batterton, Todd Aom and Cindy Smith. Those with August birthdays were Julie Herren, Jo Brown, and Suzann VerSteeg.
