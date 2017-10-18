CHS Cross Country to Run at State Meet

STATE BOUND…Cheyenne High School Cross Country team will be running at the State Meet this Saturday. The Girls team members are, l-r: Hadley Smith, Leah Sander, Ali Parkhurst, Kaitlyn Helton, Hayley Whiteneck and from the Boys team Colby Perez will be competing. Also pictured is teammate Adam Bryson. Not pictured is Sydney Bottom.
A historic first – Cheyenne High School’s Cross Country team has reached the ultimate goal and is headed to State on Saturday.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Recent Comments