CHRISTMAS MUSIC…Piano students of Paula C. Isch hosted a Christmas Recital & Concert on Sunday, December 16, 2018. Back: Calab Acker, Beigelee Wright & Paula C. Isch. Front: Cutter Seay & Libbie Wrigt. Not pictured are Amber, Jade & Violet Roark. (Photo by Judy Tracy)
