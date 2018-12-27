CHRISTMAS CHEER…Christmas Spirit could be seen all over the Roger Mills County Courthouse this year as each office decorated their doors with their favorite Christmas ideas or memories. Visitors were urged to vote for their favorite display and the winner was announced Friday, December 20, 2018. This year’s winner was the County Assessor’s Office. Their theme was taken from the Elf on the Shelf. One door was covered with little elves and pictures of each person that works at the courthouse. There was also an elf that moved around the courthouse each day. Pictured with the winning trophy and tray are Cheryl Woods, Sarah Batterton and Dana Barton.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Recent Comments