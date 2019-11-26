By Pat VerSteeg — Chief Allen Wright, along with seven other distinguished honorees, was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame last Thursday evening at the Gaylord-Pickens Museum. The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is the highest honor given in the state for those who have made significant contributions to the legacy of the state.

Chief Allen Wright, known also by his Choctaw name as Kiliahote, was a minister, diplomat, and rancher, he is best known for suggesting the name “Oklahoma” for the territory during the negotiations of the Choctaw-Chickasaw Treaty of 1866.