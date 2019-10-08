SCHOLARSHIP…Cheyenne native Dixie Boyce-Smith (center), an animal science major at Oklahoma State University, receives the Joseph Fleming Memorial Freshman Scholarship from Dr. Tom Coon, Vice President for Agricultural Programs (left), and Dr. Cynda Clary, Associate Dean of Academic Programs (right) at the university’s recent College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources New Student Scholarship Reception.

