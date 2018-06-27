Cheyenne Student Attends Nationally Renowned Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain

LONE WOLF, OK — The picturesque scenery of Quartz Mountain in southwest Oklahoma serves as the perfect setting for an elite group of young Oklahoma artists to hone their craft, including Hadley Smith from Cheyenne, who is studying drawing & painting. The Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute (OSAI) provides an extraordinary learning experience to students selected for the two-week academy, which takes place at Quartz Mountain from June 9-24.