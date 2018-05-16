580-497-3324 cheystar@mydobson.net

Cheyenne Senior Selected as Art Finalist

by | May 16, 2018 | Cheyenne School, Local | 0 comments

Cheyenne Senior Hadley Smith has been notified by the Western Governors’ Association Celebrate the West High School Art Competition, that her piece “Sammy” (painting on right) has been selected as the finalist to represent the state of Oklahoma.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us