Cheyenne Senior Selected as Art Finalist

Cheyenne Senior Hadley Smith has been notified by the Western Governors’ Association Celebrate the West High School Art Competition, that her piece “Sammy” (painting on right) has been selected as the finalist to represent the state of Oklahoma.
