Callee Lester, a Cheyenne High School senior, recently participated in Oklahoma Farm Bureau’s Oklahoma Youth Leading Agriculture conference June 25-28, 2019.

OYLA is a three-day annual event hosted by the OKFB Young Farmers & Ranchers to prepare high school students for a future career in agriculture and to advance youth leadership.

“The students that participated in our OYLA conference are some of the best and brightest our state has to offer,” said Brent Haken, OKFB YF&R chair. “We always appreciate the chance to invest in the agriculturalists of tomorrow.”

Throughout the week, the group had the opportunity to tour local agricultural enterprises including American Plant Products, Oklahoma National Stockyards, Lopez Foods and the First Oklahoma Ag Network radio studio.