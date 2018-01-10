Cheyenne School Recognizes Board Members

From the Desk of Robert Trammell Cheyenne Public Schools Superintendent The month of January marks the annual observance of School Board Recognition Month – a time to salute the important role and dedication of board members in their volunteer work and celebrate public education. Cheyenne school board members must be develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community. Their foresight and diligence to oversee a budget, while trying to save and invest back into our children’s education is a huge challenge. They help bear the responsibility of managing a $6M budget, property that encompasses a beautiful campus, educating 365 students, and employing 65 staff members They carry out the truest form of representative government in our democracy, volunteer public service, and preserve the core of our democratic land, public education.