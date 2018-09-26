Students and staff from Cheyenne Public Schools were busy last Wednesday cleaning out flower beds, picking up trash, painting, mowing & brush-hogging, cutting trees, weed-eating, cleaned windows, transcribed documents, sheet rocked walls and painted the Bear Paws at the school as part of their Community Service Day. Drive by the City Park, the School, the Clothes Closet or the old Okie Restaurant to see their hard work. Thanks for making our community proud!

