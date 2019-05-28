The Cheyenne Swimming Pool opened on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The Pool will be open Monday-Saturday from 1-5:00 PM. The Lifeguards and Pool Operators are Ashton Cockrell and Lockland Lippencott. For more information or to schedule a pool party, call 580-497-6393. (photo by Amber Smith)

