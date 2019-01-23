Kara Smith, a Cheyenne High School alumnus, has been named 2019 Junior High and High School Teacher of the Year at Cheyenne Public Schools. Kara is in her seventeenth year of teaching. She began her teaching career at Fargo Public Schools and from there moved to Elk City High School. She currently teaches Advanced 7th grade math, Pre-Algebra, Geometry, Algebra 2, Algebra 3 and 7th grade Academic Commitment to Education.
