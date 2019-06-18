Cheyenne First United Methodist Church invites children of all ages to explore where God’s power can take you at To Mars and Beyond Vacation Bible School! This space adventure includes exciting new music, amazing science, creative crafts, fun recreation, and memorable Bible stories that will help children experience God’s amazing power.
